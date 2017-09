By

The 12th Annual Bert T. Combs Symposium was held at EKU Manchester with keynote speaker Honorable Henria Bailey. After the student debate the following scholarships recipients: Aimee Roberts, Grace Morris, Bailey Hubbard, Jennings Collins, Laurel Smith, Erin Cushman and Tamara Pennington. (EKU Manchester Photos)

