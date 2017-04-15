By

Circuit Court: Competence Hearing

Thomas Daniel Miracle (AKA Witchdoctor), age 35 of Horton Road (Surgoinsville, TN) is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House Monday (May 1) for a competence hearing. A competence hearing is a proceeding to determine legal capacity and to determine whether the defendant can understand the charges and cooperate with a lawyer in preparing a defense.

Miracle is charged with criminal complicity to commit murder. According to his indictment he and Ashley Nicole Lawson agreed, aided or assisted Roscoe Henson in the planning the murder of Trevor Dykes on July 27 (2015). He also transported Henson to and from the arranged location and Henson shot and kill Dykes for financial gain. Lawson is Miracle’s girlfriend and was in a bitter child custody battle with Dykes.

Lawson has been released on home incarnation while Miracle and Henson remain in the Clay County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 bond. Their trials are scheduled for June 12.

Dustin DeWayne Smith and Marcus (AKA Markus) Chambers are also scheduled for a competence hearing Monday.

Dustin DeWayne Smith, age 20, of Mt. View Heights (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: arson (first and second degree); criminal mischief (first degree) and public intoxication. According to the indictment Smith set fire to a building on St. Ann’s Church property causing damage in excess of $56,165 on March 1 (2015).

Marcus Chambers (AKA Markus), age 26 of Eddie Street (Lexington) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: criminal possession of forged instrument (second degree). According to the indictment when he submitted two checks he knew to be forged to the First National Bank (Manchester) on the account of Retail Outfitters with the intent to defraud the bank of $2,745.11 and $3,473.11 on June 16 (2014).

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.