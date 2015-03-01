By

Cumberland River Victims Services will host the 6th Annual Tri-County Conquer 5K Run/Walk in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month on April 15th beginning at Corbin High School. Participants may pre-register at signmeup.com/118277 or register on the day of the race at 8:00 AM. There will also be a free superhero obstacle course for kids beginning at 8:15 AM. The first 24 kids and the first 100 adults to register will be guaranteed a t-shirt and a goodie bag. Runners are encourage to dress up as their favorite superhero. For more information, call (606) 528-5286.

