Extension News: Cooking 101 will be September 19th & 26th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Does your child or grandchild want to learn how to cook? This is the 3rd year we have offered this program to encourage youth and families to enjoy preparing nutritious recipes together. The family that cooks together, eats together! Children must be at least 8 years old and have an adult with them. Cost is $5.00 per family. Call 598-2789 to register, so we will have enough equipment and food. Class is limited to 15 families.

