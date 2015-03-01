Cookout to Benefit Homeless Shelter

By

Once again on Friday, June 9, IGA of Manchester will sponsor a cookout to benefit the homeless shelter planned for Manchester. The cookout will be at the IGA in the Walmart shopping Center. Grilled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and drink will be served at a cost of $6.00. Service will begin at 11:00 am and continue as long as customers and food supplies last.

The cookout on June 1 raised $1600 00 with food sales and donations. We would like to thank Dewayne, Woody and all the IGA employees for their help getting this good start with our fund raising.

Please continue to remember us in your prayers and come have lunch with us on Friday.