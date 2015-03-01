Cooperative Solar Offer

By

Members of Jackson Energy now can tap into renewable solar energy for their home or business without the headaches of installing and maintaining solar panels themselves. Jackson Energy is partnering with other Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives to develop a not-for-profit 60-acre solar farm in Winchester, Ky. They plan to license each solar panel to an electric cooperative member through Cooperative Solar. For a one-time payment of $460 per panel, participating members will receive a 25-year license for one of the panels. That means they will get credit on their monthly power bill for the value of the energy generated by their share of the solar farm. And they can monitor panel performance online.

“Cooperative Solar is renewable energy that is easy and affordable,” said Jackson Energy President & CEO Carol Wright. “Our electric cooperatives install and maintain solar panels at the largest community solar farm in Kentucky. With a one-time payment, participating co-op members get credit on their monthly power bill for the energy produced by their share of the panels over the next 25 years.”

Many businesses have sustainability goals that can be met with through Cooperative Solar. To sign up or to learn more, go to www.CooperativeSolar.com.

Many co-op members are interested in going solar, but they face obstacles, such as:

• Covering their roof with solar panels;

• Maintaining solar panels themselves;

• Their home’s roof is shaded by trees or is not aligned for optimum sun exposure;

• They rent; or

• Deed restrictions prevent installation of panels.

Jackson Energy Cooperative has been a leader in renewable energy projects. The cooperative has partnered with Dupree Energy Resources on a facility that produces electricity from natural gas in Jackson County and also buys power produced from methane gas at the Blue Ridge Landfill in Irvine.

The cooperative is also exploring two hydroelectric projects in Lee and Estill counties.

“Our cooperative is leading the way in bringing renewable energy to our members and embracing the technologies of the future,” said Wright.