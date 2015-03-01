Coots Named to Craft Academy

By

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University has selected Clay County High School student Tyler Coots, the son of Jonathan Coots and Carlene Coots for its Class of 2019. The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics will meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. A college-level curriculum will allow students to finish high school while also completing up to two years of university coursework.

It will offer a residential college experience and environment to promote innovation and creative enterprise, developing the full potential of the state’s brightest minds and most promising future leaders.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Class of 2019. These students represent some of the Commonwealth’s best and brightest. The application and selection process was very competitive again this year, and we look forward to welcoming these young scholars to the Morehead State University campus in the fall,” said Dr. Carol Christian, director of the Craft Academy.

In addition, the Craft Academy will offer unique, project-based STEM+X courses that will enrich educational experiences and develop competencies in entrepreneurship and innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.

Students will live on campus designed for high school aged students. The facility will have meeting and social space and be staffed 24/7. Counselors and advisors also will be available.

Students were selected based on ACT scores, academic grades from their first two years of high school, interest in advanced STEM careers, responses to application essay questions, interview by the Academy selection committee and recommendations from teachers and others who can attest to the student’s need and preparedness for the program.

At the end of the two years, students will have earned a minimum of 60 credit hours, finished high school and have the opportunity to further their education at MSU or transfer to any other college/university in Kentucky or elsewhere.

Additional information on the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is available by calling Dr. Christian at 606-783-9025.