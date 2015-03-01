Cornett inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma

By

Breanna R. Cornett, a junior, public accounting major from Manchester is one of sixteen Eastern Kentucky University business students who were inducted recently into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Business seniors, representing the top 10 percent of their graduating class, master’s degree students representing the top 20 percent of their graduating class and juniors representing the top 7 percent of their class were invited into membership in formal tapping ceremonies.

The spring inductees were:

• Jared Brown, junior, managerial finance, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

• Alexander L. Bush, senior, risk management and insurance, Richmond, Kentucky.

• Breanna R. Cornett, junior, public accounting, Manchester, Kentucky.

• Wesley J. Fulks, senior, public accounting, risk management and insurance, Richmond, Kentucky.

• Nicholas Kubala, junior, financial planning, Richmond, Kentucky.

• Jeremy I. Meade, junior, public accounting, Richmond, Kentucky.

• Meenu Mohan Kumar, MBA, Nulumbur Mogappair West, Chennai, India.

• Seth H. Nolan, senior, computer information systems, Loyall, Kentucky.

• Sanjeev Parajuli, MBA, Lexington, Kentucky.

• Chelsey L. Parker, junior, human resource management, Paint Lick, Kentucky.

• Jessica T. Ralston, junior, management, Lexington, Kentucky.

• Bradley S. Slone, junior, Danville, Kentucky.

• Kimberly L. Smith, senior, international business, Phoenix, Arizona.

• Logan T. Smith, junior, management, Stanford, Kentucky.

• Teresa L. Walker Smith, junior, global supply chain management, Lily, Kentucky.

• Lindsey H. Turner, MBA, Richmond, Kentucky.

Beta Gamma Sigma was founded as a national organization in 1913. The first national honor society in business was a merger of three separate societies established to honor academic achievement in business at the University of Wisconsin, University of Illinois and the University of California. Today, Beta Gamma Sigma is an international honor society that provides the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or master’s program at a school accredited by AACSB International. With the global expansion of accreditation by AACSB International, membership is no longer limited to those who have studied in the U.S. or Canada.

The mission and objectives of Beta Gamma Sigma are to encourage and honor academic achievement in the study of business and personal and professional excellence in the practice of business; to foster an enduring commitment to the founding principles and values of honor and integrity; to encourage the pursuit of wisdom and earnestness; to support the advancement of business through and to encourage lifelong learning; and to enhance the value of Beta Gamma Sigma for student and alumni members in their professional lives.

Currently more than 500,000 individuals have accepted membership in Beta Gamma Sigma. They occupy key management and leadership positions in a variety of industries around the world.