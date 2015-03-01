Cornett Joins EKCP Board

By

Landis Cornett, Jackson Energy’s Clay County Director has been elected to the post of treasurer for the East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) Board of Directors. Cornett was elected at the EKCP annual meeting in June. Cornett has been a member of the Jackson Energy board since April 2010 and joined the EKPC board in June of 2011. He currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Jackson Energy Board of Directors.

