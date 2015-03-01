Clay County Coroner Annual Report

By

Danny L. Finley, Clay County Coroner presented the following 2016 annual report during the January fiscal court meeting.

Officers of the Court,

I wish to thank you for the support you have extended to the Clay County Coroner s office during this past year and for recognizing the value of the unique services this office provides to our community on behalf of our families and the public health and safety of our citizens.

As your Coroner, I present to you the sixth annual summary of the activities of the Office of the Clay County Coroner.

During Calendar year 2016, the Clay County Coroners Offices provided services to one hundred and two (102) families. This represents an increase from the utilized the services of facilities located outside Clay County. Three, (3) remains were cremated at county expense. Twelve (12), (9 prior year) cases were under the care of Hospice and 13 cases were referred back to the attendant physician.

I was dispatched to Memorial Hospital on 16 cases. Manner of death was determined as follows: Seventy-nine, (79), (69 prior year) cases were ruled as Natural deaths. Death was ruled as Accidental in fourteen, (14) cases, and (18 cases prior year This includes 10 drug related deaths). There were four (4), (3 prior year) Suicides. (All from apparent, self-inflicted gunshots wounds) and one (1) Homicide deaths. Homicide deaths are down from six (6) last year. No deaths were work related, Seven (7) deaths were involved in auto accidents, one (1) was a victim of fire, and one (1) a victim of a lawn mower accident.

Unfortunately, there were 2 child fatalities in 2016, 1 SIDS/ SUDI death and one self-inflicted gunshot wound. Drugs were present in seventeen cases (17) cases investigated. Five (5) deaths in 2016 were determined to be from accidental overdose. In another five (5) cases drugs were determined to be a contributing factor. This includes two (2) auto fatalities. Last, this Office assisted 3 other Offices with family notifications of death.

In 2016, the following drugs were detected in blood and/or urine screens: Alprazolam 6, Ethanol 2, Marijuana 1, Gabapentin 9, Methadone 1, Clonazepam 4, Buprenorphine 3, Oxycodone 3, Hydrocodone 4, Diazepam 2, Methamphetamine 6, Meprobomate 1, Morphine 2, Fentanyl 1. Four (4) of the five (5) overdose deaths were caused by Methamphetamine. Fentanyl was the catalyst in the other overdose death. This was the first incidence of Fentanyl since the spring of 2012.

In summary, drug overdose deaths and drug related deaths remain well below statical averages. At this time, the Coroner s office has not investigated any heroin or carfentanyl (elephant tranquilizer) deaths. The number of auto fatalities increased in 2016, Homicides deaths were down after a spike in 2015. The number of cremations continues to increase steadily each year.

The Coroner s office routinely provides information and reports for families, insurance companies, law enforcement agencies, consumer and public health organizations, and attorneys. This office is subject to summons by the courts and has provided testimony in recent court cases.

Sincerely,

Danny L. Finley

Clay County Coroner