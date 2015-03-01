Cost Share Apple Project

By

Extension News: The Clay County Soil Conservation District will be sponsoring a 50/50 Cost Share Heirloom Apple Tree Project for November 2017. Apple Trees will be offered in packages of 5 with varieties chosen for this area. Each package will include a Yellow June apple and 4 trees that ripen in succession throughout the season. Limit one package per household. Cost per 5 tree package before cost share is $80, after cost share $40. Delivery of trees will be in November 2017.

Participants will be notified prior to delivery. A Clay County Cooperative Extension Service Class for planting and care will be offered prior to delivery. Signups will be taken at the Conservation District Office from September 15th until October 15th. Quantities are limited and some other restrictions may apply. Call the Clay County Soil Conservation District Office at (606) 598-5132 for more information; or, visit the Conservation District Office at 102 Richmond Road, Ste. 204, Manchester, KY 40962 to apply.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.