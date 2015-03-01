Couch, Rogers Plan for Broadband

By



Tim Couch

In front of a committee examining the Kentucky Wired project, which is the idea of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, Rep. Tim Couch, cautioned lawmakers about pulling the plug since access to broadband is essential to his and other economically depressed areas of the state.

“Solving the still-incredibly high unemployment, which is 11.5%, in Eastern Kentucky is largely dependent on broadband access,” said Rep. Couch. “If we can get back to the original intent with Kentucky Wired, we won’t have a problem with spending.”

KentuckyWired is a public-private partnership established with Macquarie Capital to design, build, operate and maintain the network for 30 years. KentuckyWired is to be an “open access” network, meaning cities, partnerships, private companies or other groups may acquire access to the “middle-mile” lines, but the network would not be providing “last mile” services, or the lines that run to individual homes or businesses.

Members of the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, Personnel, and Public Retirement heard testimony from the Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA) about delays from pole attachment agreements, permits, access to locally controlled rights-of-way or public property, and private property easements which are delaying the startup of the service in some cases as much as 20 months, which has driven the discussion of shutting down the entire plan.

“When we are talking about locking it up and shutting it down, I don’t think we should move forward with that,” added Couch. “Let’s don’t forget that East of I-75 and South of 64, the people need help, and that, along with $23 million dollars in the budget, were the original intent of Congressman Rogers.”