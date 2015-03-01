Couch’s Resolution on EPA

By

The House passed Representative Tim Couch’s, R-Hyden, House Resolution 9, which calls on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide regulated entities with advice and compliance assistance for the many laws and regulations it administers, and allow the opportunity to remedy any perceived violations of those regulations or laws, rather than enforcing any type of stern action. Passing the House on a vote of 80-15, House Resolution 9 will now be submitted to the EPA and each member of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation for review.

“The Obama Administration implemented a multitude of rules and regulations that have decimated Kentucky’s coal industry,” said Rep. Couch, whose district lies largely within coal producing counties. “The loss of our coal mining jobs deprives our citizens of the chance to work for a good wage and prevents our communities from thriving. However, we are now seeing tremendous work done by President Trump to get our coal miners back to work, and I am confident under this new administration that the EPA will work closely with entities to help them thrive, rather than burdening them with unnecessary regulations.”

The Obama Administration implemented a bevy of laws and regulations that wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s coal country. Since President Trump assumed office, several of those regulations have been repealed, relieving regulatory burdens on the coal industry.