Coupon Class

Learn about Couponing on October 23 at 6:30 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. Cassandra Smallwood will be talking with us about how she saves using coupons. Topics include: Start Collecting Coupons; Organize Coupons; All about Digital Coupons: Sales and Coupons; Coupon Fraud; Question & Answer Time and much more. Cost will be $5.00 per person. There will be door prizes and snacks. Cost will be $5 per person. Please call 606-598-2789 to register.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.