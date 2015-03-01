Clay Circuit Court: Arraignments

By

Rafael Mondal Roark, Alonzo Jackson and Hank Williams are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday February 6 on theft charges.

Rafael Roark, age 25, of San Hill Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: receiving stolen property (over $500.00). According to the indictment he had a trailer of lumber in his possession knowing it had been stolen on August 15 (2016).

Alonzo Jackson, age 51, of E Lavida Drive (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal possession of forged instrument (second degree) (two counts) and theft by unlawful taking (less than $500.00). According to the indictment he submitted forged check in the amount of $230.00 on the account of Chris Embry DBA Quality Services to Manchester Heritage Inns and Suites on August 4 (2016) and another check in the amount of $126.00 to Stevie’s Place on August 10 (2016). He also took a blanket and coffeepot belonging to Manchester Heritage Inn and Suites on August 4 (2016).

Hank Williams, age 31, of Roots Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (first degree) and theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00). According to the indictment he entered a building owned by Tina LeFevre armed with a deadly weapon and took a 39-inch Emerson television, a new Poulan chain saw and one Milwaukee sawzall on November 2 (2016).

Hank Williams was also indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (third degree) and theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00). According to the indictment he entered a building owned by Ken Bolin and took a bicycle, tools and coins from around the world on November 3 (2016).

Hank Williams was also indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (third degree); theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00); criminal mischief (first degree). According to the indictment he entered a building operated as Manchester Smoke Snack by breaking a window and breaking a door off the hinges doing damage in excess of $1,500.00 and took tobacco, cigarettes, lighters, cigarette accessories, cigars/cigarillos, drinks and food items on November 3 (2016)

An arraignment is a criminal proceeding at which the defendant is officially called before a court, informed of the offense charged in the complaint, information, indictment, or other charging document, and asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty, or as otherwise permitted by law according to usleagal.com. The court may determine whether to set bail for the defendant.

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.