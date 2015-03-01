Court Makes Split Decision

By

The Kentucky Court of Appeals decided a case between the City of Manchester and E.A. Partners, PLC. That will shape the finical situation of the city for several years. This is a summary of the opinion that was “affirming in part, reversing in part and remanding”.

Kentucky Court of Appeals

Entered February 29, 2017

City of Manchester, Appellant

E.A. Partners, PLC, Appellee

Opinion affirming in part, reversing in part and remanding.

After careful review, we affirm in part, reverse in part and remand for further proceedings.

In October 2009, the city began the process of soliciting proposals from engineering firms to develop and industrial site for a recycling facility known as “Waste Not Technologies”. EAP was selected as the engineering firm for the project, and the mayor signed a contract for services at the time Carmen Lewis in December 2009. In June 2010 the city executed a second contract with EAP for services on separate project known as the Pennington Hill Water Tank”. The city also executed a contract with EAP to perform work on a third project for the “Muddy Gap Sewer”.

EAP submitted invoices periodically for its work on the projects. Although the city paid EAP for a portion of the work performed on the Pennington Hill and Muddy Gap projects the city failed to remit payment on the invoices relating the Waste Not Technologies project.

EAP intimately sued the city for breach of contract, alleging the city failed to pay for engineering services rendered by EAP on the Waste Not Technologies project, Pennington Hill project and Muddy Gap project.

(Four separate lawsuits were filed. A subcontractor sued EAP and the City for breach of contract arising from the Waste Not Technologies project. EAP also filed against Carmen Webb Lewis.)

The cases were consolidated by the circuit court, and the parties engaged in a lengthy discovery process. In June 2014, the circuit court granted partial summary judgment in favor of EAP on its breach of contract claims against the city. The appeal followed.

(On appeal, the city challenges summary judgment as to Waste Not Technologies contract and the Pennington Hill Water Tank contract. The city does not allege any error regarding the court’s ruling on the Muddy Gap Sewer contract.)

It is well settled the “the proper function of summary judgment is to terminate litigation when, as a matter of law, it appear that it would be impossible for the [non-moving party] to produce evidence at the trial warranting a judgment in his favor.”

“A party opposing a properly supported summary judgment motion cannot defeat it without presenting at least dome affirmative evidence showing that there is a genuine issue of material fact for trial.”

“Because summary judgment involved only legal questions and the existence of any disputed material issues of fact, an appellate court need not to defer to the trial courts decision and will review the issue de novo.

The trial court’s order granting summary judgment, which was tendered by counsel for EAP, including specific findings: the city council was “well aware of” and “ratified” the EAP contract; the city’s budget reflected “sufficient” appropriations to pay EAP; and EAP performed valuable engineering services for the city. The court awarded EAP $461,053.95 in unpaid principal on the contract plus interest and attorney’s fees.

The city asserts that it presented affirmative evidence indicating material questions of fact exist as to whether the contract with EAP was void and unenforceable. The city relies on KRS 91A.030(13)

(No city agency or member director, officer of employee of a city agency, may bind the city in any way to an extent beyond the amount of money at that time appropriated for the purpose of the agency. All contracts, agreements, and obligations, express or implied, beyond existing appropriations are void; nor shall any city officer issue any bond, certificate, or warrant for the payment of money by the city in any way to any extent beyond the unexpended balance of any appropriation made for the purpose.)

According to the city, the city council did not appropriate funds for the Waste Not Technologies project; consequently, the contract with EAP was void because it was “beyond existing appropriations”. Deposition testimony of Carmen Lewis, George Saylor, Penny Robinson and Pam Mathis indicated that no funds were appropriated for the EAP contract because the city did no receive state or federal funding to pay for the Waste Not Technologies project.

(Lewis was the mayor until 2010. Saylor was a member of the city council at the time, and became mayor in 2011. Robinson was a member of the city council, and Mathis was a city clerk.)

According to Mathis, EAP knew from the outset that the city was in the process of attempting to secure outside funding from state agencies. Further, Tom Hatfield, a partner in EAP, acknowledged in his deposition testimony the EAP did not verify with the city that funding had be approved for the project. In contrast EAP asserts the city budget was broadly categorized and funds existed that could have been used to pay EAP’s contract. EAP also points out the city’s 2010 audit included EAP’s outstanding invoices as a liability in accounts payable totaling $516,000.00.

We are mindful summary judgment “is not a substitute for trial, nor is it the functional equivalent of a motion for directed verdict. The circuit court’s record in this case is voluminous. From our review of the evidence, including the deposition testimony referenced above, we agree with the city that the disputed issues of material fact exist as to whether the EAP contract was void because the city did no appropriate funds for the Waste Not Technologies project. According we reverse the portion of the order granting summary judgment in favor of EAP as to Waste Not Technologies project and remand for further proceedings.

The city next contents material issues of fact exist as to whether EAP completed the work for which it billed the city on the Pennington Hill project. At the outset we note the city failed to include a statement of preservation for this argument. Father EAP asserts the city did not raise the argument below; consequently the trial court was not give an opportunity to consider this allegation.

“The function of the court of appeals is to review possible errors made by the trial court, but if the trial court had no opportunity to rule on the question, there is not alleged error for this court to review.”

We decline to address the city’s unpreserved claim, as it “cannot feed one can of worms to the trial judge and another to the appellate court.”

The portion of the order granting summary judgment in favor of EAP as to the Pennington Hill Water Tank project is affirmed.

For reasons stated herein, the judgment of the Clay Circuit Court is affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.

All justices concur.

