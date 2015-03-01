By

A three-judge panel composed of Court of Appeals Judges Debra Lambert, Glenn E. Acree and Kelly Thompson will convene Jan. 10 at the Pulaski County Judicial Center to hear oral arguments in cases from Clark, Clay, Fayette, Jefferson and Pike counties. Proceedings will take place in the Circuit Courtroom of the judicial center, which is located at 50 Public Square. Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location, but travel throughout the state to hear cases.

