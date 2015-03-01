By

Clay Circuit Court: August 2017

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Wesley Bates Lewis and Vontella Wilson are scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday August 28 for identity theft involving a Senior Citizens Debit Card.

Wesley Bates Lewis, age 50, of Curry Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) and theft of identity. According to the indictment he took property from a vehicle operated by Carman Webb including two wallets, $729.00 in cash, credit cards and Senior Citizens debit card valued at $809.00 and possessed identifying information regarding Senior Citizens on November 19 (2016). He used the debit card to make a $26.00 purchase at Mikes Quick Stop and paid a Jackson Energy electric bill of $100.00.

Vontella Denise Wilson, age 33, of Curry Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with theft of identity. According to the indictment she used the identity of Carman Webb to pay a Jackson Energy electric bill of $100.00 on November 19 (2016).

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.

A pretrial hearing is a proceeding held before a trial to simplify the issues of law and fact and stipulate certain matters between the parties, in order to expedite justice and curtail costs at the trial according to usleagal.com.

Eugene “Corky” Price, age 40, of Crawfish Road (Manchester) is scheduled for a review hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday August 28. Price who is also facing federal charges was scheduled to face a federal jury in July but his federal was continued to Tuesday, September 19 at 10 AM at London before Judge Karen K. Caldwell. The trial is expected to take three days. Price is facing a three-count indictment. Count one charges him with distribution of 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine, count two stated he used a INA .38 caliber revolver in (court tree) “furtherance of drug trafficking. The court assigned R. Michael Murphy to be Price’s attorney.

Price was originally charged after a raid by the Manchester Police Department, according to Manchester Police Chief Chris Fultz. Manchester Police were assisted in the raid by the Clay County Sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police and ATF. Following the raid Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith served a warrant in which Tony Hoskins stated that on April 27 (2016) Price had pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him.

Price was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree); trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); possession of firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment Price he tried to sell methamphetamine on November 6 (2015). He was sentenced to five years in Mclennan County (Texas) for indecency with a child by exposure in June (2011).

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.

A review hearing is a proceeding To reexamine judicially or administratively for the purpose of reversing or correcting the prior judgment of the trial court after the judgment has become final. For more details to: themanchesterenterprise.com/price.