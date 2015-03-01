By

Tyler Coots son of Jonathan Coots and Carlene Coots from Clay County High School and the rest of yhis year’s class of Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics arrived on the campus of Morehead State University. The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics was designed to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. A college-level curriculum allows students to finish high school while also completing up to two years of university coursework while living on campus.

“We are delighted to have these exceptional students and their families here on campus. The Craft Academy has added to Morehead State University’s rich history, and is one of our distinguished programs,” said Dr. Joseph A. (Jay) Morgan, president. “The Academy could have never come to fruition without the inspiration and leadership provided by Sen. (Robert) Stivers, Rep. (Rocky) Adkins, the Kentucky General Assembly and through the generous support of Joe and Kelly Craft.”

The Craft Academy offers unique, project-based STEM+X courses that enrich educational experiences and develop competencies in entrepreneurship and innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.

Students live on campus in Grote-Thompson Hall, which has been remodeled with meeting and social space and 24/7 staffing. Counselors and advisors also are available.

“This class of scholars includes some of the most academically talented students from across the Commonwealth, and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Dr. Carol Christian, director of the Craft Academy. “Our staff has done a tremendous amount of work preparing and we are looking forward to getting classes underway.”

Students were selected based on ACT and SAT scores, academic grades from their first two years of high school, interest in advanced STEM careers, responses to application essay questions, interview by the Academy selection committee and recommendations from teachers and others who could attest to the student’s need and preparedness for the program.

At the end of the two years, students will have earned a minimum of 60 credit hours, finished high school and have the opportunity to further their education at MSU or transfer to any other college/university in Kentucky or elsewhere.