Clay County Cruisers 2018 Cruisin’ in the Park Sunday car and truck shows will be held April 29, May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 23 and October 21 at 1 PM at the Clay County Community Center (Crawdad Building). Come out for FREE, good, clean, family fun and door prizes. For more information contact Jonathan Butler at 606-231-4586 or Jack Roberts 606-599-2413. Sponsored by Manchester Memorial Hospital Foundation and the City of Manchester.

