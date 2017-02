By

Clay County Cruisers 13th Annual “Cruzin in the Park” will be held May 28, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24 and October 29 at 1 PM Sundays at Rawlings and Stinson Park. The Free Car and Truck Shows feature door prizes, good, clean family fun. For more information contact Jonathan Butler at 606-231-4586 or Jack Roberts at 606-599-2413.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line