Cruising’ For a Cure! For Clay County Relay for Life on Friday June 2 from Noon till 10 OM at Rawlings Stinson Park. For more important go to Clay County, KY Relay for Life on Facebook or relayforlife.org/clayky. Relay for Life is an arm of the American Cancer Society the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

