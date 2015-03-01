Crumb Rubber Grant

By

The Energy and Environment Cabinet is now accepting grant proposals for projects that promote the use of recycled waste tires. This grant has focused on funding crumb rubber mulch for landscaping projects in recent years, but the cabinet is encouraging applicants to expand the scope of potential projects for this grant cycle. In addition to landscaping mulch projects, the cabinet is seeking requests for walking trails, pour-in-place playgrounds, sidewalks or other surfaces, horse trailer or stall mats, tree wells or other products utilizing recycled Kentucky tires. Projects that are not eligible for grant funding include athletic field or loose crumb rubber playground applications, tire-derived aggregate, tire-derived fuel, rubber-modified asphalt or civil engineering projects.

“This grant program is beneficial to the grantees and the communities they serve, while also helping the entire commonwealth by promoting the use of recycled tires that may otherwise be dumped or improperly managed,” said Energy and Environment Secretary Charles Snavely. “We know there are many effective uses for this material and we would like to encourage applicants to research and apply for innovative projects utilizing recycled tires.”

Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales. The applicant will provide match funding equal to at least 25 percent of the project cost.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 2, 2018, at the Division of Waste Management’s central office in Frankfort. The application and any supporting documentation must be submitted in order for the application to be considered. Applications can be mailed to Lisa Evans, Division of Waste Management, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601.

For more information, call Lisa Evans at 502-782-6355 or e-mail at lisa.evans@ky.gov. Additional information and the grant application are online at the division’s website: http://waste.ky.gov/RLA/grants/Pages/default.aspx.