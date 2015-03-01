By

The Clay County Child Support Enforcement (CSE) Office is a part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Heath and Family Services (CHFS). The Clay County Child Support staff and the Clay County Attorney, Clay M. Bishop, Jr., provide assistance to parents with minor children seeking financial support from a noncustodial parent.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Under direction of the Clay County Attorney the Clay County Child Support Enforcement Office has been working aggressively to collect child support on behalf of Clay County’s children. Thus far, the results of their efforts have been phenomenal. From July 2016 to June 2017, the CSE Office collected over $1.3 Million in child financial support; which exceeded the amount collected in 50 other Kentucky counties.

In the State of Kentucky, individuals who persistently fail to provide support for six or more consecutive months or owe the custodial parent the amount of $1,000 or more, are subject to felony charges. Currently, Clay County has 9 felony cases pending in the Circuit Court and 2 more waiting incitement from the Grand Jury. “At the Clay County Child Support Enforcement Office, it is not taken lightly when a defendant fails to take responsibility of the financial support of their child. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the dependent child and custodial parent receive the support they are entitled to,” said Bishop.

The Clay County Child Support Enforcement Office has multiple methods that can be used to enforce the payment of financial child support. Such methods include suspension of multiple licenses, including driver’s license, hunting licenses, professional licenses, and carry concealed license. The bulk of these enforcement methods are performed administratively from the CSE Central Office, in Frankfort, through an automatic process. Other methods of enforcement include incarceration; contempt, wage garnishment, and tax refund interception. “We give non-custodial parents every opportunity to do the right thing, and pay their court ordered obligations. The harsher enforcement tools are only used as a last ditch effort. When the other tools are exhausted, our office will not hesitate pull the trigger,” said Bishop.

With an abundance of hard work, the CSE Office managed to incarcerate 10 defendants for violation of conditional discharge for failure to pay child support, in just an eight-month time period. Defendants who had their probation revoked include Jessie Soard, January 30th, 2017, Flora Namauu Williams, June 12th, 2017, Johnny Hensley, July 31, 2017, and Billy Roark, August 21, 2017. The remaining two defendants, Brandon Holland, May 22nd, 2017, and Charles Ray, May 30th, 2017, voluntarily forfeited their probation. Two other defendants’ probation was revoked on August 14th, and two others were initially revoked but subsequently released on shock probation, for a total of 10 non-custodial parents incarcerated for failure to pay child support in 2017. Each incarcerated defendant faces twelve months or more in Clay County Detention Center. Additionally, the Clay County Child Support Enforcement Office also has 108 active E-Warrants and 15 active Family Court bench warrants that are pending service.