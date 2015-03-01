Cumberlands Dean’s List

By

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester: Kaitlenn Dezarn, Mary Roberts, Jamie Wagers and Shawn Wagers of Manchester and Simon Robinson of Oneida To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.