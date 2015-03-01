Cumberlands President’s List

By

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has announced Kaitlenn Dezarn of Manchester has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.

