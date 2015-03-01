By

Cutting Party is scheduled for April 11th from 3-5:00 pm at the Extension Office. Clay County Homemakers and other interested individuals will be having a “Cutting Party” to make turbans for Clay County Cancer patients. If you are interested in attending or want to donate t-shirt fabric, please let us know by calling 606-598-2789. We will be donating the turbans to the Clay County Cancer Coalition.

