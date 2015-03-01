Dale White Obit

By



Dale White 51 died Friday

Memorial Service 6 PM Wednesday

House of Prayer Church (Whites Branch)

Dale White, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 8th, at his home.

Dale is survived by his son,Tyler White, and his two sisters, Billie Crockett and Peggy Coley, all of Manchester.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Sheff and Mary White, his son Dale William White, his brother David White and his sister Margaret Romans.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 13th at the House of Prayer Church on Whites Branch.