Darrell Glenn Hudson Obit

Darrell Glenn Hudson 46 died Friday

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in the Family Cemetery (Panco)

Visitation Sunday

Rominger Funeral Home

Darrell Glenn Hudson was born on Sunday, September 10, 1972 at Hyden, Kentucky and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was 44 years old at the time of his passing. He leaves surviving his parents: Darrell and Glenna Sue Couch Hudson of Panco, Kentucky in Clay County. He was a lifelong resident of Clay County and a graduate of Clay County High School. He enjoyed serving the Lord, going to church, spending time with his family, tending to his 5000 Facebook friends, eating a good meal, drinking a good cold Mt. Dew and rooting for his beloved Clay County Tigers. He was an active member of the Panco Community Church and the Panco Riders Club.

He leaves surviving four aunts and two uncles along with two special nieces Cassie and Hope Couch and countless other family members and friends who mourn his passing. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Maude Gabbard and his maternal grandparents: Amon and Eva Couch and one uncle: Abner Couch.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Panco Community Church, 9626 HWY 1482, Oneida, Kentucky 40972 in memory of Darrell Glenn.

Funeral Services for Darrell Glenn Hudson will be conducted on Monday, June 12, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Amon Couch, David Hopper, Pastor Jerry Rice and Pastor Trevor Barton will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Family Cemetery in Panco.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.