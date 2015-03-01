Darrell Ray Couch Obit

By

Darrell Ray Couch died Wednesday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Bear Branch Baptist Church

Visitation Friday 6 PM

Dwayne Walker Funeral Home (Hyden)

Visitation Saturday Noon

Bear Branch Baptist Church

Darrell Ray Couch, of London, KY., formerly of Leslie County was born on December 22, 1965 in Hyden, KY., the son of the late, JoAnn Stubblefield Spurlock. He passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the age of 51. Darrell had been a resident of London for the past 19 years. He was a coal miner having worked at Teco -Blackhawk mining. Darrell was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed going to his sons’ sporting events, UK sports (especially football), antiquing & in his later years attending Church.

Darrell was preceded in death by his loving & devoted mother, JoAnn Stubblefield Spurlock, maternal grandparents, Cecil & Dallie Stubblefield. He leaves the following relatives surviving, 2 beloved sons, Gage Ashton Couch, Manchester, KY. & Dalen Ward Couch, Manchester, KY., 2 beloved sisters Chanda Hoskins & William Doyle, Hyden, KY., Sherry Napier & Eddie Coots, Stinnett, KY., uncle, Donnie Stubblefield, aunts, Janet Smith & Geraldine Baker, nephews, Ryan Holland & Ashley & Chad Marcum, great-nephew, Rylan Holland, nieces, Jacelyn Napier & Nevaeh Hoskins, special friends, Brenda Morgan, Pat Mullins & Vickie Vanover. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.

