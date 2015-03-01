Wanda Gail Davidson Obit

By

Wanda Gail Davidson 71 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

New Beginning Community Church

Burial in Davidson Family Cemetery

Visitation Tuesday

Lakes Funeral Home (McKee)

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Wanda Gail Davidson was born October 7, 1946 in Clay County and departed this life Saturday, October 7, 2017 at her residence in Manchester, being 71 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Taylor & Martha (Dunn) McQueen.

Gail is survived by her husband, Willis Davidson of Manchester and by two sons, Shannon Davidson and his wife Amy of Manchester and Darren Davidson and his wife Kizzie of Jacksboro, TN. She is also survived by the following siblings, Oscar McQueen of McKee, Danny McQueen and his wife Paula and A.J. McQueen and his wife Lenore both of Norwood, OH, Stevie McQueen and his wife Joyce and Georgette Robinson both of Johnsonville and Rosetta Edwards of Tyner. Wanda was blessed with six grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, Aleisha, Taylor, Lillie & Gwendolen Davidson; by five great grandchildren and by a special friend, Norma Byrd of Manchester.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by a grandson, Darren Joshua Davidson; a brother, Levi McQueen and by a sister, Fannie McQueen.

Wanda was a member of the New Beginning Community Church in Clay County.

Funeral service 2:00PM Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the New Beginning Community Church with Bro. Bobby Stevens and Bro. Todd Hicks officiating. Burial to follow in the Davidson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zachary Davidson, Justin Henson, James Owens, James Byrd, Oscar & Chad McQueen. Honorary pallbearers were Taylor Davidson.