Dear Editor

I am Robert Gray of Fort Worth (TX). I am seeking help of finding my great-great-great grandfather. A James Gray that I think possibly passed away in Clay County about 1850/1860. I do not have middle initial for him He had one son I now of whose name is James Gordon Gray who was born in Laurel County (KY) and moved to Tazewell, West Virginia in about 1860. He was born in 1837. There is a clan f Grays that are living in Clay County that are decedents of the Gray settlers of Clay County from the early 1800s.

I thought if they knew I am looking for this information they might have knowledge of information I might use in my search. I have been to Clay County last year and with the help of them I have discovered that there is a lot of the Gray clans and decedents living in Clay County. I need help in getting my information out to them and it was suggested to me that you might help me. If possible I would feel so blessed.

Robert Gray

4708 Marks Place

Ft. Worth, TX 76116

817-894-0232