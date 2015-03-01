Dear Editor:

By

I am writing in response to a subject which was addressed in the March 1st edition of your paper. That being, the proposed tourism tax on restaurants and lodging. I would strongly encourage the people of Clay County to investigate what benefits the citizens of Rockcastle and Madison Counties have seen as a result of the extra money that THEY, not the tourists, spend in local restaurants as a result of this absurd tax. Sure, it helps to keep those who serve on these tourism commissions employed but, other than that, I have seen no measurable benefits to the citizenry at large in either county during the time that I lived there. (Brian E. Presley, Oneida)

I currently reside and work in Clay County but lived prior to moving here in two Kentucky counties where a “tourism tax” was passed. One was Rockcastle County and the other was Madison County. Madison County is where I spent the biggest chunk of my growing up years.

The city of Berea has spent a sizeable chunk of their tax dollars on working to get alcohol legalized in that end of the county, against the wishes of the majority of the citizens. They claim otherwise but when they can divert money toward that cause that they would otherwise have had to spend in this way, the tax has actually paid for their campaign.

This will be difficult, at best, to rescind, once it is on the books. Do not be fooled by an editorial printed in the March 1st paper suggesting that a tourism tax will be the solution to all of your problems. It most certainly won’t, and no person has the right to tell you that if you don’t want to pay an unneeded tax in restaurants, that you should just eat at home.

I may technically be a transplant to this area but my Robinson roots run back several generations in both Clay and Laurel Counties. I care deeply about what is in the best interest of Clay County’s citizens, not just what will put more money into the hands of local government. When the two don’t coincide, the latter needs to be given further consideration.