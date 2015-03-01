Three Arrested After Death Investigation

By

Three people have been arrested as the result of a death investigation at a Laurel County motel. Police found Steven Lay, age 56, of Corbin who was pronounced dead by the Laurel County corners office. Detectives and deputies discovered three adult individuals all in the same room.

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge” are conducting a death investigation after a deceased individual was discovered and reported to Laurel County 911 dispatch center on Tuesday night, December 27, 2016 at approximately 11:39 PM on the 4th floor of a motel in southern Laurel County. When detectives and deputies arrived at the scene they found a deceased individual on the fourth floor of the motel, and conducted an investigation. The Laurel County corners office was called to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. The deceased individual is identified as: Steven Lay age 56 of Corbin.

While detectives and deputies were conducting their interviews of residents in nearby rooms, they discovered three adult individuals in possession of drug paraphernalia, an individual in possession of another’s EBT card, and a 12-year-old male juvenile all in the same room.

Dawn Hoskins age 47 of Clay St., Corbin was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances; and wanton endangerment – second-degree – this subject admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcoholic beverages earlier – this subject’s 12-year-old son was located inside the motel room during this time.. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – allegedly this subject selected a utilitech well pump at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Corbin and took it to customer service and got a refund in the amount of $391.14 allegedly knowing they did not purchase the item.

Megan Hill age 23 of Doctor Parker Lane, Gray was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; and knowingly and fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits.

Jerry Hart age 44 of Church St., Heidrick, Ky was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment – second-degree; and public intoxication – controlled substances. All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

Photos courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.