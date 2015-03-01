Debra W. Smith Obit

By

Debra W. Smith 56 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Smith Cemetery (Pennington Hill)

Visitation 11 AM Saturday

Debra W. Smith, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, January 6th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Debra was born in London, KY on April 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Delphia (Northern) and Emry Wombles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Smith.

Debra is survived by the following children: Grystal Gale Smith, Gregory Clifford Smith and Joshua Clifford Smith.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Dustin Henson, Justus Henson, Greyson Benge, Kyle Smith, Gregory Smith, Kyra Smith, Hailey McKee and Hoss McKee; 1 great granddaughter, Bailey Henson; by the following sisters and brothers: Barbara Wombles of Manchester, Janice Swafford of Manchester, Phoebia Wyatt of Manchester, Pearl Gray of Ohio, Allen Wombles of Manchester, Arnold Wombles of London and Richard Hollin, of Mt. Orb, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Rick Holt, George Roberts and Truman Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery on Pennington Hill.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.