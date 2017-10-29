Delbert Collins Obit

By

Delbert Collins 60 died Tuesday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Friday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Delbert Collins, age 60 of Manchester, departed this life on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Bluegrass Care Center Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, August 29, 1957 in Hyden, Kentucky to the union of Lester and Idell Smith Collins. He was retired from the Clay County Board of Education as a security guard and was Constable in District 1 for over 23 years.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Little Mae Hubbard, Mary Collins, Delbert Collins, Jr. and Hannah Collins, his grandchildren: Scotty Hubbard, Tasha Hollin, Christian Collins, Brooklyn Brock, Raiden Collins, and Xavier Collins and his great grandchild: Kaiden Hubbard. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Elsie Harmon, Ida Hubbard, Magalene Smith, Nell Hatfield, Charlie Collins, Harvey Dean Collins, Harold Wayne Collins, Lawrence Collins, Joe B. Collins, and 2 special nephews that were like his brothers: James David Jackson and Jerry Wayne Collins.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Idell Collins, his brother: Scott Collins and his sister: America Croucher.

Funeral Services for Delbert Collins will be conducted on Saturday, October 7 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell, Rev. Donnie Mathis, Rev. George Estep and Rev. Bob Estep will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16922#JIM