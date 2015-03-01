Delbert Smith Obit

By

Delbert Smith, 77, of Davenport, FL, formally of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, at the Haines City Health Care Center in Haines City, FL. He is survived by his wife Nancy Smith of Davenport, FL, his son Kevin Smith of Davenport, FL, 2 grandchildren Kevin and Alex Smith and the following sisters Mable Roy, Edna Smallwood and Dorothy Smallwood. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Alice Smith.

Funeral services for Delbert Smith will be 2 PM Sunday, February 19th, 2017 and the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Smallwood and Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 PM Sunday, February 19th, 2017 and the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

