Deloris Runion Obit

By

Deloris Runion 79 died Monday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hornsby Cemetery (Laurel Creek)

Visitation after 11:30 AM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Deloris Runion, age 79 of Louisville formerly of Clay County, departed this life on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the SHC South Nursing Facility in Louisville. She was born on Tuesday, February 8, 1938 in Manchester to the union of Leonard and Minta Day Webb. She was a CNA Nurse.

She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Gary Runion, several grandchildren including Kimberly Runion and these sister: Zella Webb of Manchester, Joyce Hook of Louisville, Louise Smith of Ohio, and Connie Sandlin of Manchester as well as her brother: Anthony Webb of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Minta Webb, her husband: John C. Runion, her children: Larry and John, Jr. Runion, and these brothers and sisters: Johnny Webb, Mary Byrd, Leroy Webb, Billy Joe Webb, Betty Ann Inman, and Leonard Webb, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Deloris Runion will be conducted on Wednesday, July 5, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hornsby Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16876#JIM