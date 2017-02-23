Dicky Doran (Papaw) Fields Obit

By

Dicky Doran (Papaw) Fields died Thursday

Funeral 7 PM Friday

Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home

Interment Saturday 12 PM

Fields Cemetery (Manchester)

Visitation Friday 5 PM

Dicky Doran (Papaw) Fields, 68 of Harlan, Kentucky died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. Dicky was born in Clay County, Kentucky on July 23, 1948 son of the late Tim and Ida Fields.

He is a veteran of the U. S. Army serving his country in Germany in the Vietnam War. He is a retired coal miner with Bow Valley and Great Western Coal. He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Harlan. He was former coach with the Harlan Little League and an avid coon hunter.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, John Fields and one sister, Sheila Kaye Fields; special friend, Dennis Robinson.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Betty Goins Fields; three grandchildren, Kristina Fields, Jonathan Fields, and Crystal Goins; great-granddaughter, Addison Brooke Ward; and special niece, Payton Goins. Also surviving are his brother, Gary Dean Fields; and Sisters, Bernice Lynn, Shirley Wyatt, Yvonne Smith, Betty Carol Gray, Christine Fields, Joyce Ann Cup, and Charlene Wagers. A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends will also mourn his passing.

Visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the chapel of Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM also in the chapel of Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home. The Brother Jay Howard and Pastor Mykal Ringstaff will officiate the services.

Interment will be Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the Fields Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. Jonathon Fields, Jesse Ward, Elijah Halcomb, Eric Fields, Michael Wages, Steven Wagers, Matthew Blanton and Carmen Dean Cupp will serve as pallbearers.

Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dicky Fields.

