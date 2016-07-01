Bevin Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

By

Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday, March 9, requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 22 eastern Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe flooding event last month. The flooding caused over $18 million in damages to highways, bridges and local infrastructure.

“The requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide eastern Kentucky counties with federal assistance to repair local infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rainfall,” said Gov. Bevin. “These counties were negatively impacted by flooding, mudslides and landslides and are in need of assistance from all levels for local recovery efforts. I am grateful for the continued work of local officials and Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) to assist the impacted counties in gathering the documentation needed to submit the Presidential Declaration request.”

“We are hopeful for federal assistance for our eastern Kentucky counties as they are working to repair damages to highway, bridge and roadway infrastructure from the mid-February flooding event,” said KYEM director Michael Dossett. Our office continues to work with the eastern Kentucky counties impacted by this flooding event. We are also in the process of assisting many western Kentucky counties with damage assessments from a second severe flooding event that occurred only days following the initial disaster.”

The Red Cross, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and other groups continue assisting local residents with immediate needs.

The Commonwealth has been granted 19 federally declared disasters as a result of severe weather and flooding events since 2009. Kentucky is one of only 12 states in the country to qualify for enhanced assistance due to the frequency of disaster events.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), John Yarmuth (KY-03), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Thomas Massie (KY-04), Andy Barr (KY-06), and James Comer (KY-01) sent a letter to President Donald Trump today expressing their support for Governor Matt Bevin’s request for a federal disaster declaration for Kentucky.

They wrote, “From February 9 through February 14, 2018, the Commonwealth of Kentucky experienced a severe weather system that produced strong wind and episodes of torrential rain which caused flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides. The impact of this weather system has severely affected 22 counties in the Commonwealth, causing extensive damage exceeding the ability of the state government and localities to effectively respond.”