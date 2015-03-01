By

The Center for Rural Development’s Displaced Coal Miner Training (DCMT) program is continuing to provide technical skills training for displaced coal miners and former coal employees in 13 Kentucky counties. For more information on the Displaced Coal Miner Training program, contact Robyn Phillips at 606-677-6000 or visit dcmt.centertech.com to view a complete list of courses available through the training catalog.

The DCMT program, administrated by The Center, is funded through a private grant and includes an all-inclusive training package for displaced coal miners and former coal employees who have been adversely impacted by the declining coal industry in the region.

“The Displaced Coal Miner Training program provided new opportunities for me to pursue a more stable career,” said Derrick Chappell of Harlan County, who went to work in the coal mines right out of high school. “The training was excellent.”

Chappell completed a commercial truck driver training under the program and now has his CDL license.

The Center partners with training facilities in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to fund technical skills training for qualified applicants in more than 15 different career fields.

Keith Goddard, a displaced coal miner from Eastern Kentucky, had hoped to continue his education someday, but he did not have the financial means.

“With the Displaced Coal Miner Training program, which helps pay for the training, I have the ability to enter a new career,” he said.

The program is open to displaced coal miners and former coal employees who reside within the grant service area. Those counties include Bell, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Harlan, McCreary, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Whitley.

Applicants must have at least one year of employment in the coal mine industry within the last five years to qualify for the program.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.