District judges participate in judicial college

District Court Judges Henria Bailey-Lewis and Allen B. Roberts who represent Clay, Jackson and Leslie counties joined other judges from across the state and participated in sessions on criminal evidence, forensics, implicit bias, legislation and more at the 2017 District Judges College in Covington. The Education Committee of the Kentucky District Judges Association and the Office of Judicial Branch Education at the Administrative Office of the Courts developed the college.

“District judges come from all over Kentucky to spend time together at our annual colleges,” said District Court Judge John M. McCarty, who serves Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties and was elected president of the Kentucky District Judges Association at the college. “There’s tremendous value in sharing successes and challenges, learning best practices for District Court, getting updates on new legislation and being introduced to the latest technology. These colleges sharpen our skills and equip us to better serve those who come before our courts.”

Among legislation covered at the college was Senate Bill 120, a criminal justice reform bill that took effect June 29. The legislation allows people convicted of felonies to gain work experience and wages while incarcerated, reduces probation and parole times for certain offenders and prevents people from being jailed for not being able to pay court costs. The session covered new rules and best practices.

The judges also attended sessions on polygraph, search and seizure, family law, guardianship, social media and ethics, and substance abuse and mental health topics. The 2017 General Assembly passed Tim’s Law to let District Court judges order outpatient treatment for certain people with severe mental illness after receiving a petition from the person’s family, friends or legal guardians, or law enforcement or medical professionals.

Another session covered “Alive at 25,” a defensive-driving program the Kentucky State Police and National Safety Council provide in Kentucky for citizens who are 16-24 years old. Judges heard about how they can help bring the program to their communities and use it in sentencing young drivers.

The judges also had the opportunity to meet with Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. and AOC Director Laurie K. Dudgeon.

The college included 15.5 hours of continuing judicial education credit for the district judges.

District Court judges handle juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse.

The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 404 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.