Donate Blood, Win a Highlander

Area donors are invited to be summer lifesavers at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive at the community room of the Clay County Public Library Tuesday August 1 from 1:30 till 6 PM. All donor will be entered to win a $200.00 Amazon Gift Card. As a thank you, everyone (18 years of age and older) who registers to give blood will be automatically entered to win a 2017 Toyota Highlander. The Summer Lifesaver Highlander Giveaway will run through September 8. Walking are welcome, but appointments cam be made by vising kybloodcenter.org and clicking on the donor login button a the bottom of the page or by calling 800-775-2522 ext 3758.

The need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Accidents, surgeries, cancer therapies and disease treatments continue year round. Unfortunately, vacations and more relaxed summer schedules often lead to a dip in blood donations. Tho help ensure a strong summer blood supply, Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is inviting everyone to root up their sleeves and be a summer lifesaver.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.