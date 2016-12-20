Donna Lee Short Killman Obit

By

Donna Lee Short Killman, 83, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, at Carolina Gardens in Lexington. Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Clay County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Robert Amon Short and Icy Pearl Moberly. She graduated from Lee College and worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina for 30 years. She married the late LeRoy (Andy) Killman on Dec. 25, 1955; they were married 60 years at his passing last December. Donna’s passion was loving and serving her family and living for God, faithfully supporting her church, her friends, co-workers, and neighbors. Everyone who knew her was touched by her faith in God, her wisdom and humor, and her unconditional love and acceptance of everyone she encountered. Her light and life will be deeply missed.

She is survived by their five children: Robin K. White of Knoxville, Tenn.; Margie Moore (Joey) of Knoxville, Tenn.; LeRoy H. “Andy” Killman, Jr. (Pam); John D. Killman (Michelle) and Barbara J. Killman (Gregg). She is also survived by beloved sisters, Barbara Sabak and Brenda Kasdan of Louisville, Kentucky, and her sister and brother in law, Mabel Killman Campbell (Jim) and sisters-in law Susan Short and Ruth Killman. In addition to numerous and loved nieces and nephews, Donna is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Joshua White, Joseph Moore, Jenny Lin Moore, Amanda Killman Pye (Damon), Adam Killman (Casey), Alex Killman (Kristina), John Killman, Jr. (Christy), Greer Killman, Daniel Broome, Stephen Broome, and 6 great grand-children, Hudson Pye, Madelyn Pye, Beckham Pye, Austyn Killman, Baylie Killman, and Cohen Killman.

A celebration of Donna’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Elmwood Ave Church of God, Columbia, with interment following in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Rd, Lexington.