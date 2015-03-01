Donna Owens Obit

By

Ms. Donna Owens, age 65 of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in the Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mary Lou Bauchman Lemaster, born to them on November 13, 1951.

Ms. Owens is survived by her loving children: Donna Mills of London, Kentucky; Stacy Goodin of Girdler: Gary Ustler Jr. of Rockholds, Kentucky and Benjamin Owens of Anville, Kentucky; Twelve grandchildren: Dustin, Blake, Ricky, Benjamin Jr., Aaron, Reagan, Katie, Eric, Khloe, Joseph, Paige and a baby boy, soon to join the family; Two sisters: Glenda Owens and Patsy Bacon. She is also survived by a host of friends and relatives left behind to mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Ms. Donna Owens will be conducted on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel (Barbourville). Burial will follow in the Hammons Cemetery at Greenroad with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Friends may call at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 after 6:00 P.M. and on Thursday, after 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service.

Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To the family of Ms. Donna Owens, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

