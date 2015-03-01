Donna Robinson Roberts Obit

By

Donna Robinson Roberts 79 died Wednesday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Liberty Worship Center

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Saturday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Donna Robinson Roberts, age 79 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, June 9, 1938 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Curtis and Lorraine Stafford Robinson. She was a retired school teacher and she grew up in the Manchester Presbyterian Church and was baptized there.

She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Don Russell “Rusty” Roberts and his wife Debra, her grandchildren: Micah Brandon Roberts and his wife Ann, Lora Eliza Reid and her husband Matthew, and Betsy Leanna Reynolds and her husband Tyler. Also surviving are 3 great grandchildren: Sophie June Roberts, Benjamin Russell Roberts, and Finley Caroline Reynolds as well as her brothers: William Robinson and his wife Caroline, and Stafford Curtis “Chippy” Robinson and his wife Ruth and her special sister: Judy Carol Maricle and her husband Cletus.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Lorraine Robinson and her very special uncle and aunt: Woodrow and Rachel Dezarn.

Funeral Services for Donna Robinson Roberts will be conducted on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 2 PM at the Liberty Worship Center. Cletus Maricle will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16 after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.