Dorothy Melton Obit

Dorothy Melton, age 54 of Manchester, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at her home. She was born Friday, July 5, 1963 in Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Troy and Rosie Grant Melton.

She is survived by these brothers and sisters: Vickie Hacker, Tina Melton, Bonnie Nunn, Leslie Melton, Roy Melton, and Richard Melton. Also surviving is a special niece and nephew: Jennifer Noel Melton and Cody Melton; a special friend: Carol Mathis; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Troy and Rosie Grant Melton, and these sisters and brothers: Aaron Melton, Shirley Melton, Wilma Jean Melton, Sally Ruth Melton, and Delbert Glenn Melton.

Graveside services for Dorothy Melton will be Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Collins Fork Cemetery. Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Fork Cemetery in the Collins Fork Community.