Dortha Hurley Obit

Dortha Hurley, age 97, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Forest Park Health Campus. Born October 8, 1919, in Clay County, Kentucky, to George and Maggie Miller Grubb. Visitation for Dortha Hurley will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery.

Dortha moved to Indiana in 1950. She formerly worked at the Atlas Glove Factory. Dortha retired from Golden Rule Nursing Home in 1982 after serving as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of Living Faith Church of God, where she was active in the Women’s Ministry. Dortha was an avid quilter and enjoyed cooking. She was a godly woman and loving mother, who loved her family and enjoyed family get-togethers.

Survivors include her daughter, Thelma Jean (Jim) Darby-Oakes of Richmond; grandchildren, Steve Mooney, Mike (Alice) Mooney, Tina Miller, Teresa (Eric) Kuhlenbeck, and Lisa (Scott) Focht; Â great-grandchildren, Jason (Blerina) Mooney, Courtney (Mike) Frazier, Erica Craft, Tori Craft, Travis Kuhlenbeck, Damon Kuhlenbeck, Mitchell Kuhlenbeck, Brett Kuhlenbeck, and Jarrett Focht; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob (Macy) Mooney, Brandon Mooney, Hannah Mooney, Carsin Frazier, Adrianna Middleton, Mykayla Thurman, and Marvin Thurman; great-great-great-granddaughter, Violet Mooney; step-great-grandchildren, Andrea (Ben) Duncan, Â Tony Duncan, and Jim (Rachel) Focht; step-great-great-grandchildren, Ben Arroyo, Aiden Duncan, Ashlynn McKee, Jordynn Jewett, Bostynn Focht, and Edison Focht; andÂ sisters, Pauline Coldiron of Connersville, Indiana, Â Aletta Collier of Texas, and Rose Robinson of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Walker Hurley; daughter, Virginia Sue Roach; parents; sisters, Leola Garrett, Gertrude Lee, and Geneva Patton; brothers, Everett Grubb and George Junior Grubb; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Mooney; and sons-in-law, Charlie Roach and William Darby.

