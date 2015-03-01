Resurfacing to conclude August 31

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a resurfacing project beginning at the KY 80 Clay County line (milepoint 0.0) to the intersection of U.S. 421 (milepoint 7.537) and U.S. 421 (16.915 at the intersection of KY 80) to the intersection of KY 2438 (17.969) is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, August 31. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. each day. KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.