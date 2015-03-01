Douglas Allen (Doug) Smith Obit

By

Mr. Douglas Allen (Doug) Smith, age 56 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, September 24, 1960 in Kennewick, Washington to Ronald Smith and Bonnie Cottongim Whetsell. He was the owner of LA Medical Supply and a respiratory therapist.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Beverly Cotton Smith, his sons: Christopher Allen Smith and his wife Michelle of Lexington and Justin Allen Smith of Manchester. Also surviving is 1 step-grandson: Tristan Morphew, his step-father: Lee Whetsell, his sister: Tammy Morris of Verona, Virginia as well as 8 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father: Ronald Smith, his mother: Bonnie Cottongim Whetsell, and his brother: David Scott Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Douglas Allen (Doug) Smith will be conducted on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. John “Boo” Smith and Danny Stewart will be presiding. Burial will follow in the New Cotton Cemetery in the Cotton Bend Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

